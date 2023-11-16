Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 14,354 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 525,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,052. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

