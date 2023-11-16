Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 161 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

PPG traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 70,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

