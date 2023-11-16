Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 985 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,992,918. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.