Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.
3M Price Performance
Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.68. 502,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
