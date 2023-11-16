Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,894. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $201.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

