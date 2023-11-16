Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

CP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,968. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

