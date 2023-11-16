Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.63. 183,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.78. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

