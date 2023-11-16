Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $73.54. 254,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,184. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

