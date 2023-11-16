Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 133,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 132,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

