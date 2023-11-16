Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after buying an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $85,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $15.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.72. 5,212,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average of $233.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

