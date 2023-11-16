Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

NYSE WY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 399,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,427. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

