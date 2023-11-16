Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.71% of VOXX International worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VOXX International by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at VOXX International

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,570,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $15,827,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOXX International stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.44. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 6.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

