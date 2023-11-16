Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 392,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,341. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

