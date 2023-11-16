Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.87. 403,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

