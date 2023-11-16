Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,410. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

