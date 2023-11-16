Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 2,228,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,365,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

