Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.83. 130,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,233. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.98.

Air Products and Chemicals last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

