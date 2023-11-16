Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 1,150,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,890,732. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

