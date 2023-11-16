Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 337,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

