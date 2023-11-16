Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dorchester Minerals worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,889. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.55%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

