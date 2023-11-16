Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 94,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.89. 72,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

