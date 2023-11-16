Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 3,250 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.9 %

PARA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 1,566,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,677,240. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

