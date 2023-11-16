Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Nwam LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.23. 228,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

