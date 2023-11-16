Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 323,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

