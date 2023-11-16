Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.04. 343,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,490. The stock has a market cap of $349.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

