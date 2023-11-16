Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 12,367 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 617,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,100. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

