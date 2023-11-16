Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 614,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 2,085,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984,162. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.