Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 597 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 191,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.