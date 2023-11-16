Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,321,000 after buying an additional 300,529 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.16. 396,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,715. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

