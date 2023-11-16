Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $49,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.45. The stock had a trading volume of 128,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $316.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

