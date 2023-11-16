Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases Earnings Results

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

MITQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 16,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,902. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.