Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after buying an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,049,000 after buying an additional 344,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mplx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after buying an additional 744,323 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

