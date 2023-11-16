MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Position Reduced by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOKU opened at $80.39 on Thursday. MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

