MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $69.06 EPS

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of LIFW stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. MSP Recovery has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 467,290 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $208,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

