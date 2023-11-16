NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Director Soroush Nazarpour Acquires 5,000 Shares

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Director Soroush Nazarpour purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

Soroush Nazarpour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoXplore alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Soroush Nazarpour purchased 5,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

NanoXplore Price Performance

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.03. 13,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,743. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.98. NanoXplore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.74 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRA

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.