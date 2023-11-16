NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Director Soroush Nazarpour Acquires 5,000 Shares

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Director Soroush Nazarpour purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.
Soroush Nazarpour also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Soroush Nazarpour purchased 5,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.
NanoXplore Price Performance
Shares of NanoXplore stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.03. 13,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,743. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.98. NanoXplore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
