National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

