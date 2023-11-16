National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,412,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.73. 144,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

