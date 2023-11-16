National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,822 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,172,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

