National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after acquiring an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 2,167,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,294,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

