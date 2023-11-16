National Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,621 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,785,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 782,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 739,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,209,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 609,966 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 110,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,470. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.