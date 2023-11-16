National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

NYSE SOL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 109,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,230. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emeren Group Profile

(Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

