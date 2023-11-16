National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. 7,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,002. The firm has a market cap of $747.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $37.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.