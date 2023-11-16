National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,217 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Corteva Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 554,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,514. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

