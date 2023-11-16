National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 21,141 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 109,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

