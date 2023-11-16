National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.42. 19,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.