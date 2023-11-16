National Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 229,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,156. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

