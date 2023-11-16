Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
