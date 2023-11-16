Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $21.39. Nayax shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 400 shares.

Nayax Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth $575,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

