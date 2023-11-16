Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$288.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$12.15.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 10,825 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 15,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$103,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.