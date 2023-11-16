NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

NTES stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 922,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,076. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. NetEase has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

